BREXIT: Petition to cancel Britain leaving the EU reaches 4.2 million signatures

A petition calling on the UK Government to halt the Brexit process has passed 4.2 million signatures.

The petition, which was started in late February by “frustrated remainer” Margaret Georgiadou, has gained momentum very quickly, and has now reached just over 4.2m supporters, adding 2.5m signatures in less than 24 hours.

The Revoke Article 50 petition has become the second most popular submitted to the Parliament website with the highest rate of sign-ups on record, according to the official Petitions Committee.

Theresa May ruled out cancelling the countdown during her visit to Brussels on Thursday, telling reporters: “I do not believe that we should be revoking Article 50.”