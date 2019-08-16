Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage’s rally at Caird Hall cancelled

A Brexit Party rally set to take place in Dundee in September has been scrapped due to “time constraints”.

The event, due to be hosted by Nigel Farage, was planned for the city’s Caird Hall on September 12.

Now, a listing for the event has been removed from the Brexit Party’s website and is no longer a searchable listing on Eventbrite’s website.

A Brexit Party spokesman confirmed the cancellation to the Tele.

He said: “Due to time constraints, the Dundee rally has unfortunately been cancelled.

“We are preparing for a general election and have trimmed down the Brexit Party tour.”

It is understood that the event has been cancelled at a number of other locations throughout the UK.

Those who have bought tickets for the event can expect a full refund.