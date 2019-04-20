Brexit: Foodbank suppliers drafted in amid fears of Dundee shortages in event of no-deal

Foodbank suppliers could be brought in to organise issues with the food supply in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the council has warned.

And the council is preparing for European elections next month amid ongoing uncertainty around the UK departure from the EU.

Members of the city council’s policy and resources committee will be briefed on the current state of affairs in Dundee as directed by ongoing discussions between Westminster and Brussels.

They will hear the Scottish Government has invested £500,000 in food charity FareShare, in case it is needed to help distribute food in the event of shortages after a no-deal Brexit.

The council notes it is “widely predicted” a no-deal departure would increase the cost and reduce availability of some foods.

FareShare, who supply more than 500 community organisations including foodbanks in Scotland already, would help redistribute additional food if and when it becomes available in the event of shortages come October 31.

David Martin, chief executive of Dundee City Council, will tell local councillors on Monday that no-deal planning has been put on hold, with a renewed focus on European elections on May 23.

He said: “The council is now making preparations to hold elections to the European Parliament on May 23.

“Returning officers and electoral teams across the country have been aware of the potential for these elections and have made appropriate preparations.”

However, despite preparations for elections being in place, Mr Martin is set to warn that the potential for a no-deal Brexit remains.

The Halloween deadline only applies if the UK agrees to hold EU elections, which could yet change. If not, the country will likely crash out without a deal on June 1.

Dundee council officers are continuing to prepare for all eventualities, drawing up contingency plans for medicine shortages and supply chains for local services.

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives have unveiled their candidates this week, while Ian Hudghton, the Dundee-based SNP MEP, has said he plans to retire.

The European elections are on May 23, with the count taking place on Sunday May 26.