Brexit: Dundee council prepares for fuel shortages in the event of no deal

Dundee City Council is preparing for fuel shortages if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

Stern warnings have been given by the local authority in its latest report on the negative effects the country’s EU exit will have if no deal can be arranged before March 29.

The council has already put plans in place to deal with immediate disruption to commodities such as fuel, which it will have to do in conjunction with the Local Authority Resilience Group Scotland and the Tayside Local Resilience Partnership – whose members include NHS Tayside, Police Scotland and Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife council partners.

The report outlined a number of issues Brexit will create.

If the prime minister’s deal is passed by parliament, the report said an immediate impact would not be felt due to the pre-arranged transition period.

If the UK leaves without a deal, preparations for medicine stockpiling, dealing with fuel shortages and disruption to the food chain would have to be “formally activated”.

A third option – a general election or second referendum – would, at the outset, cause further uncertainty.

One of the largest constraints identified is funding for capital projects.

The local authority has identified, through a number of EU-based grants, loans and funds, that there is currently £7 million being handed over through nine different programmes – including the smart cities fund, the employability pipeline and the business gateway.

The UK Government has promised to match funding commitments currently given by EU programmes through the UK Prosperity Fund.