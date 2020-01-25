Brexit countdown: Have Dundonians been preparing ahead of exit from the EU?

It’s been three and a half years since the UK voted to leave the European Union – presumably giving Britons plenty of time to prepare for every doom-laden scenario put forward throughout these tumultuous times.

But after countless political fallouts, three deadline extensions and two general elections, Britain – including the Remain-voting Scotland – will withdraw from the bloc on January 31.

Some have stockpiled goods and utilities ahead of the event, amid predictions of chaos at borders leading to supply shortages of food and medicines. Meanwhile the UK Government, led by Boris Johnson, has busied itself trying to convince taxpayers to raise £500,000 in order to make the currently out of commission Big Ben ring again on ‘Brexit Day’.

But what about ordinary Dundonians on the street – have punters really been that worried about the upcoming split?

“I’ve done no preparation at all,” said Val King, an admin assistant from Forfar.

© DC Thomson

“It has come round quite quickly. I think everyone will be much the same; they’ve been busy with Christmas, and this has just been ongoing the whole time.

“You’ve had this thing about Big Ben, which has been absolutely ridiculous. What a waste of money.

“You only have to look around and see how many people there are on the streets to know the money could be better spent.”

Alex Simpson, 19, an art student at DJCAD, said: “I wasn’t old enough to vote at the time of the vote so people my age didn’t get a chance to have a say.

© DC Thomson

“It’ll just be a case of seeing what happens. I don’t think anyone can really believe it’s happening though.

“I really don’t think it will make much difference to people’s day-to-day lives, they’ll still get up and go about their day the same.”

Monica Anderson, a retired council worker from Dundee, admits she’s still uncertain as to whether Brexit will actually take place.

But she is hopeful it does – even though she was a remain voter in 2016.

Monica said: “I’m still waiting on it actually happening. I’m still doubtful it will actually happen because it has dragged on so long – but I would like to see it happen.

“I voted remain before, but I don’t want Scotland to become independent from the UK so I would like to see Brexit happen.

“I don’t think we should held hostage by politicians in Brussels. If there was another vote I would vote leave again.

“I would say people are fed up – by now it is either going to happen or it’s not.”

Sandy Robertson, 77, a former jute factory worker from Forfar, was less optimistic – and thinks leaving the EU is a mistake.

© DC Thomson

He said: “I still think we should remain. Things should just be left the way they are. I think the English voters made a mistake when they voted to leave and we’re just having to put up with it.

“It wasn’t Scottish voters who voted to leave.

“I think there were a lot of people in the farming and fishing industries who influenced people to vote leave as well.

“It’s just been a big mess that we’ve been dragged into against our will.”

Earlier this month city councillors approved the latest recommendations put forward by officers to prepare Dundee for Brexit.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In his report before the council’s policy and resources committee, chief executive David Martin warned that Brexit continued to hold “significant financial and operational risks” for the council.

He wrote: “Both the Cross Party European Group and the officers’ Brexit Advisory Team have continued to meet regularly to consider the risks facing the council and the city in order to make any preparations possible.

“Staff in frontline services across the council, including libraries and community centres, as well across our community planning partners, have been briefed and given a handout to support and signpost citizens.

“In addition, we have worked with Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce to promote the scheme to their members and ensured welfare rights/advice services across the city are briefed.”

© Supplied

He said that the chamber had also recruited additional staff resources to support export documentation and to assist in wider preparedness work.

In addition to that, elected members had been given information in case constituents raised queries via their surgeries.

Mr Martin said: “Dundee’s Central Library is a location for the Assisted Digital Scheme for those needing help to make online applications, and we are also publicising the assistance available locally from the Citizens Advice Bureau.

“The Children and Families Service and the Health and Social Care Partnership have been made aware of responsibilities for applications on behalf of looked after children and vulnerable adults.”

He said that the impact on services if the council’s workforce was reduced as EU nationals left the country was low. but that the authority had sought to re-assure those affected that we want them and their families to stay, and to signpost them to information and support.”