BrewDog allowed outdoor seating at Perth pub despite concerns for grieving families

Craft beer giant BrewDog has won planning permission for outdoor seating at its Perth city centre pub, despite a complaint from a neighbouring funeral director.

The company caused controversy when it applied to place chairs and tables on George Street.

Funeral directors James McEwan & Son urged planners to reject the proposal, claiming al fresco drinking could cause “distress” to grieving families.

However, Perth and Kinross Council planning chiefs have rubber-stamped BrewDog’s application, saying they don’t believe the four-table plan will have an “adverse impact” on the business.

A spokesman said: “Conditional control regarding a noise-management plan will ensure that any complaints made are dealt with appropriately.”