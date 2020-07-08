Brechin man’s sordid stash contained thousands of images of child and animal abuse

A pervert was caught with almost 20,000 sick images of child abuse and bestiality on his mobile phone and memory card.

Police found the horror stash after raiding John Dall’s home in Brechin last year

The 42-year-old creep told police: “There’s no point in not being honest with you. I have done what you have said.”

Dall, a man with no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing the grim haul and was placed on the sex offender’s register ahead of sentencing next month.

The court heard that police received confidential information that Dall was storing indecent images.

A search warrant was obtained and Dall was found to be the sole occupant. He told police that he had indecent images on his phone.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: “A number of electrical items were seized which included a black Samsung phone and an SD card. A full examination was carried out on the SD card and the phone.

“On the phone there were 6,491 indecent images, 4,817 were accessible and ranged from category A to C. They involved young females between infant and 15.

“The total video run time was one hour and 23 minutes.

“On the SD card, there were 11,256 images of which 10,845 were accessible. Sixty-six extreme pornographic images were found which showed adults engaging in sexual activity with dogs and horses.”

Mrs Bell made a motion on behalf of the Crown to seize the devices.

Dall, of Union Street, Brechin, pleaded guilty to permitting to be taken or making indecent or pseudo images of children between April 15 and September 27 2019.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images depicting adults engaging in sexual activity with animals.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie opted to reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until August by Sheriff Tom Hughes who placed Dall on the sex offender’s register meantime.

His bail order was allowed to continue.