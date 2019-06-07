Brechin manager Smith cancels trip to USA to continue to build new squad

Brechin manager Barry Smith has cancelled a coaching trip to America so that his rebuilding of the Glebe Park side receives his full attention.

Smith released eight players after relegation to League Two and has now seen three players – Sean Burns, Callum Tapping and Andy Jackson – move to rivals Forfar.

However his patience is about to be rewarded with his first signing ahead of the new season.

Smith said: “I knew it was a big rebuilding job – but it has got bigger with some further departures.

“I was due to host some coaching courses in America but I have put them off so I can get on with the job in hand.

“I attended the PFA Exit Trials at the weekend and saw possibilities.”