Brechin City say goodbye to stalwart striker after seven years at Glebe Park

Following the departure of Paul McLean, Brechin City have said farewell to another long-serving player in the shape of Andy Jackson.

Jackson has signed a two-year deal with near neighbours Forfar Athletic after seven years at Glebe Park.

The 31-year-old striker was offered terms by Brechin City FC for next season, however he has opted to remain in League One with the Loons – reuniting with Manager Jim Weir for the third time in his career.

A spokesman for Brechin City said: “Jacko signed for the club in the summer of 2012 from Greenock Morton and during this time he made 251 appearances, scoring 80 goals – endearing himself to the supporters with his tenacious style of play.

“Jacko has been a model professional during his time at the Glebe and it goes without saying that we wish him well for the future.”

After confirming his departure, Andy said: “I’d like to thank Brechin City FC and the supporters for the last seven years and wish them all the best.”.