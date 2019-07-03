Brechin City on the lookout for club historian in ‘unique’ new role at Glebe Park

Brechin City FC’s board are looking for a club historian to help catalogue the highlights of the side’s 113 years in existence.

It is understood the volunteer role will include collating and digitising relevant parts of the club’s history, since Brechin Harp and Brechin Hearts merged in 1906 to form Brechin City.

The club moved to Glebe Park, famous for its hedge which faces the main stand, in 1919.

A statement on the Brechin City Facebook page said: “In a first-time club initiative, we invite interested individuals to take on and develop a brand new role within Brechin City FC.

“The Club is looking to join an ever expanding list of SPFL clubs who already have a Club Historian in place.

“This person will lead on the collation of the significant number of historic club artefacts we already have and continue to be offered.

“Part of the role will be to use this to build the Brechin City FC history, work with club colleagues to digitise this, and act as a primary point of contact for enquiries of this nature.”

“Notifications of interest for this unique volunteer role should be made to secretary@brechincityfc.com”