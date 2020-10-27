Brechin City sack ex-Dundee United and Celtic star Mark Wilson as manager following terrible start to new season

Brechin City have sacked manager Mark Wilson and his assistant Simon Donnelly following a horrendous start to the season.

The Glebe Park club have lost every game in both the Betfred Cup and League Two, conceding 24 goals in only five fixtures.

The league campaign for City, who finished as club 42 when last season was called, got off to a bad start as they went down 5-1 at home to Edinburgh City and that was followed up by a 3-0 away loss to Elgin on Saturday.

Dundee United fired six goals past them in the cup, while St Johnstone went one better with seven.

Not surprisingly this early on, former United and Celtic midfielder Wilson becomes the first managerial casualty of the new SPFL season.

The 36-year-old, who also had a stint as head coach at Airdrie, was in post at the Glebe for 13 months.

Brechin said: “Brechin City announce that manager Mark Wilson and assistant manager Simon Donnelly have been released from their contracts and have left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Mark and Simon for their service and will now commence the search for a new management team.”