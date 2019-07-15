Brechin boss Barry Smith, 45, plays first game in eight years to cover in injury-blighted squad

Dundee legend Barry Smith turned back the clock as he dusted down his boots and returned to the pitch for the first time in nearly nine years to help his under strength Brechin City side on Saturday.

The former Dark Blues boss, now 45, who clocked up more than 350 appearances for the Dee, played the full 90 minutes of the Glebe Park outfit’s 3-0 Betfred Cup loss to Forfar at Station Park.

It was his first appearance since turning out for Brechin during a loan spell from Dundee in October 2010.

After losing to a strong Forfar side, Smith was keen to heap praise on his revamped team.

He said: “Nobody likes getting beat but I’m proud of the players.

“My commitment to this club, if it was ever in doubt, was evident today and I will always be there with the boys.”