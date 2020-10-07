Brechin 2 Dundee United 6: Nicky Clark and Cammy Smith at double in Glebe Park goal glut

Dundee United got their Betfred Cup campaign off to a flying start in a goal-laden clash at Glebe Park last night.

A Nicky Clark double had them 2-0 up after just 16 minutes before Calum Butcher added a third five minutes before the break.

Just a couple of minutes into the second half, Ian Harkes made it 4-0 when he swept the ball home.

The home team had chances, though, and they got a deserved goal back on 50 minutes when Kieran Inglis converted from the penalty spot.

City scored again just three minutes later via Rory Currie and it looked to be game on.

However, United sub Cammy Smith made it 5-2 on the hour the finished things off with a second in injury-time.

United were without international duo Lawrence Shankland and Logan Chalmers, away with Scotland’s senior and under-21 sides respectively.

City were delighted to be back playing, with their last competitive fixture against Cove Rangers way back on March 7.

It was the hosts who created the first serious chance of the game when Currie raced towards goal after stealing the ball from day-dreaming United skipper Mark Reymolds but Deniz stood up well and saved. The Turkish keeper palmed away a strike from Jimmy Scott a minute later.

The Tangerines were warming up, though, and Ryan Edwards sent a header wide on 11 minutes.

The Premiership team then took the lead on 14 minutes when Harkes’ shot was parried by home keeper Lewis McMinn into the path of Clark, who scored from close range.

It was 2-0 a couple of minutes later and Clark was on target again, this time firing a cross into the top right-hand corner of the net.

United came close to a third on 21 minutes when Louis Appere shot wide and Brechin’s bright start seemed a distant memory.

All of a sudden, though, Scott Cusick cut in well but fired over for City before Matty Todd hit the post for the hosts only for a relieved Deniz to gather the rebound.

Up at the other end, Clark pulled his shot wide before Harkes burst forward for the visitors on the half-hour and let fly with a fine strike but McMinn saved.

Just minutes later, there was a huge let-off for Micky Mellon’s men when Edwards had to clear Todd’s shot off the line after some harem-scarem stuff at the back from United.

Cusick should have got one back for Brechin on 38 minutes when the ball reached him at the back post but he blasted his volley over from just a couple of yards.

United, though, were still able to pick them off and they went straight up the park and bagged goal number three on 40 minutes. It was Butcher’s turn to get on the scoresheet, shooting past McMinn from 25 yards.

Clark was denied a first-half hat-trick when his shot was blocked by the goalie’s legs at close range.

Just two minutes after the restart, it was 4-0. Harkes swept the ball home from 10 yards after being found by a Luke Bolton cutback from the right.

On 50 minutes, though, Brechin got the goal they deserved when they scored a penalty. Leeroy Makovora was tripped inside the box and up stepped Inglis to pick his spot.

Amazingly, having looked out of the running, City’s Currie converted a low cross to make it 4-2 just three minutes later.

However, the Tangerines still wanted more goals and substitute Smith, who had replaced Clark, nipped in at close range on the hour mark to score their fifth via keeper McMinn.

Sub Dillon Powers had 25-yard strike saved on 74 minutes as the Tangerines kept attacking but Brechin came close when sub Benjamin Luissint blasted right at Deniz.

To round the night off, Smith grabbed his second of the night and the Tangerines’ sixth when he drilled home a low strike from the edge of the box.

Brechin: McMinn, McIntosh, McKay, Page, Inglis, Currie, Scott (Nawrocki 72), Cusick (Paton 66), Jordan, Makovora, Todd (Luissint 80). Subs not used: O’Neil, Brown, Bollan, Reekie.

Dundee United: Deniz, Robson, Reynolds, Edwards (Connolly 61), Neilson (Fotheringham 63), Butcher (Powers 50), Harkes (Pawlett 64), McMullan, Bolton, Clark (C Smith 50), Appere. Subs not used: Alexander, Hoti, King, Mochrie.

Referee: Steven Kirkland.