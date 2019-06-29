Brechin 1-2 Dundee: Fine strikes kick off Dee pre-season with victory

Dundee kicked off their pre-season with a victory as Declan McDaid and Lyall Cameron strikes gave James McPake a 2-1 win at Brechin City.

The travelling Dark Blues support got a first look at the club’s new faces as Jordan McGhee, Josh Todd, Shaun Byrne, Declan McDaid and Jordan Marshall all made their first run-outs.

American trialist James Murphy also started as he bids to win a contract. Opponents Brechin named 12 trialists in their 17-man squad.

Chances came and went in a strong opening half for Dundee against their League Two hosts but it took until 43 minutes in to finally beat the home goalie. McGhee had seen a free-kick tipped on to the post and winger McDaid went close on a couple of occasions.

Finally he found the net, though, firing a superb strike high beyond the keeper shortly before the break.

Half-time saw McPake make eight changes with Calum Ferrie, Cammy Kerr, Paul McGowan, Craig Curran, Finn Robertson, Lyall Cameron and Michael Cunningham all entering. Marshall, trialist Murphy and Sam Fisher remained.

Cunningham got in behind 10 minutes into the half but saw his effort blocked by the goalie before City levelled matters on the hour mark as trialist No 9 headed to trialist No 14 to nod home.

The Dark Blues were back in front on 67 minutes as Cameron curled a beauty low into the far corner.

Curran had a volley cleared off the line with 15 minutes to go before Anderson cracked a shot just over from 18 yards as Dundee saw out the deserved 2-1 win.

Dundee: Hamilton, McGhee, Meekings, Todd, Byrne, Nelson, McDaid, Trialist, Marshall, Mulligan, Fisher.

Subs: Ferrie, Kerr, McGowan, Curran, Strachan, Rodger, Robertson, Moore, Anderson, Cameron, Cunningham.

Brechin: Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Watt, McLaughlin, Trialist, Trialist, McIntosh, Trialist, McCord, Trialist.

Subs: Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, O’Neil.

Attendance: 1,025.