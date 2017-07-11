Brechin 0-2 Dundee: Wide men do the damage in friendly

Craig Wighton was the stand-out performer for Dundee as they continued their pre-season build-up with a dominant 2-0 friendly win at Brechin City.

Fine wide play gave the Dark Blues two first half goals as they saw off the Championship newcomers with Roarie Deacon setting up Wighton’s opener before the 19-year-old set up Paul McGowan for the second.

Manager Neil McCann started with three of his summer signings as Roarie Deacon, Jack Hendry and Lewis Spence all played from the beginning.

The Dark Blues made the early running and created the first opportunity of note as Marcus Haber nodded down for Tom Hateley but the midfielder’s effort was blocked.

Deacon was looking bright on the right wing and set up the opening goal after 12 minutes. The summer signing from Sutton United beat his man before lifting a cross into the middle which Craig Wighton slotted home from 10 yards.

Deacon then fired a shot over before Brechin made their first chance of the game after 17 minutes. Dundee’s Spence was caught in possession in midfield, allowing James Dale to drive forward but his pass to Isaac Layne wasn’t the best and the striker sliced his shot wide.

Dundee, though, were still on top and were threatening down the flanks. This time Danny Williams, playing at left-back, put in a smashing cross but striker Haber couldn’t reach it with his head.

On 26 minutes, the home side should have been level as Layne beat the offside trap and found himself clean through but, with only Scott Bain to beat, he placed his effort wide.

Wighton almost grabbed a second after a fine first touch set up a chance only to send the ball wide. And it was the 19-year-old who created the second goal on 38 minutes.

Beating his man on the left wing, Wighton found Paul McGowan inside the area. His first touch wasn’t the best but fell kindly and his goal-bound effort was knocked in by former Dee Willie Dyer.

Straight after the restart more good play from Deacon – with a bit of luck thrown in as a ricochet favoured him – gave Wighton a clear sight of goal. His chip beat the keeper but not the defender who was on hand to clear.

The second period didn’t give fans of either side much to shout about. McCann looked to change that, though, as he threw on all eight outfield subs in one go midway through the half.

Shortly after coming on trialist Glen Kamara was caught on the ball by Dale, allowing the Brechin midfielder to set up Ally Love but he curled wide.

Moments later Scott Allan cut the home defence open with a superb pass, setting Randy Wolters free. The Dutchman’s low ball found Mark O’Hara but his effort was well-blocked.

Allan was running the show after coming on and showed his ability with some superb passing but, in the end, Dundee settled for the 2-0 win.

Dundee: Bain, Williams, McGowan, Deacon, Curran, Haber, Hendry, Spence, Hateley, Wighton, Waddell.

Subs: Kerr, Holt, O’Dea, Kamara, Allan, O’Hara, Ferrie, El Bakhtaoui, Wolters.

Brechin: Smith, McLean, Dyer, Fusco, Spark, Dale, Lynas, Trialist, Jackson, Layne, Graham.

Attendance: 911