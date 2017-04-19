Fire fighters using breathing apparatus fought a blaze after a suspected gas explosion in a Dundee flat this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said that firefighters were checking the flats in a four-storey tenement in Park Avenue.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The spokeswoman said: “Three appliances from Kingsway East and Blackness Road received a call out to the fire in a flat in Park Avenue at 3.15pm.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus are currently checking the entire building for anyone who may be inside.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road is currently closed between Baldovan Terrace and Baxter Park Terrace, Dundee.

She added: “Police Scotland are advising members of the public to avoid this area.”

