Breakthrough Covid-19 drug developed in St Andrews set for human trials

A new anti-viral drug from Fife which showed positive lab results against Covid-19 is set for clinical trials.

Pneumagen Ltd – a University of St Andrews spin-out company – has secured a £4 million investment to fully test Neumifil on patients next year.

The anti-viral drug has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of respiratory tract infections, providing patients total protection against pathogens, including treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

The investment was led by Thairm Bio (Thairm) with additional investment from the Scottish Investment Bank (SIB).

Douglas Thomson, CEO of Pneumagen, said: “I am delighted that Thairm has chosen to support our ambitious development programme to test the efficacy of Neumifil against Covid-19 in humans, planned in the first half of 2021.”

“The continued support from the Scottish Investment Bank will ensure that this is achieved and will further support Neumifil as a universal drug for RTIs that now includes Covid-19.”

Kerry Sharp, Director, Scottish Investment Bank, said scientists globally were working around the clock to halt the spread of Covid-19.

She added: “It could take several months or even years for a vaccine to be approved, so the development of effective treatments is crucial.

“The positive results of Pneumagen’s early studies are an encouraging step forward. With our continued support, we hope the company can develop a drug that will help protect people from the current pandemic and any future outbreaks.”