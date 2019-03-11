BREAKING: World’s End murderer and rapist Angus Sinclair dies in prison aged 73

Serial killer and rapist Angus Sinclair, who was convicted of the notorious World’s End murders in Scotland, has died in prison aged 73.

Sources confirmed he died overnight at HMP Glenochil in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Sinclair had spent more than half his life behind bars for killing four girls as well as for a string of sex attacks on young children.

But detectives suspect he could have been behind several unsolved murders from the 1970s.

In 2014 Sinclair’s case made legal history when he was jailed for a minimum of 37 years for the murder of two teenage girls four decades before.

The jail term was the longest handed out by a Scottish court, and meant Sinclair would have been 106 by the time he was eligible for parole.