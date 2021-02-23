BREAKING: Wind takes out tree in Dundee street

Residents of a Dundee street were stunned to find a tree blown over in their back gardens.

The tree came within inches of causing serious damage to the back of houses in Arbroath Road when it came down in their back gardens on neighbouring Craigie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Local residents said they got the fright of their lives as the tree came crashing down.

One resident said: “I heard an almighty crash and when I looked out I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“The big tree just behind our houses are crashed right over. It’s branches are actually touching some of the houses.

“The tree has knocked over drying poles, fencing and damaged telephone cables.

“It’s a miracle there was no greater damage and thank goodness nobody was outside in the garden when it happened.”

Another resident said: “One of my neighbours came and told me what had happened and when I saw it I was shocked.

“The tree has come down within inches of my house. Thank goodness there has been no serious damage to anyone’s house and it’s lucky nobody was outside when it happened.”

One resident said: “This is a pretty decent sized tree. The wind was really building just before the tree came down. Thank goodness no one was hurt in this. It could have been pretty nasty.

“There is some damage but thankfully none of the houses have been badly affected.”