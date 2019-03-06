Wednesday, March 6th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu

BREAKING: Underground fire shuts off Perth street

by Steven Rae
March 6, 2019, 11:34 am
Firefighters in attendance
Firefighters in attendance
Send us a story

A Perth street has been sealed off after smoke was seen pouring from a manhole cover in the pavement.

Smoke billowing out from underground

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 10.23am to attend at the South Street/Scott Street area where smoke

Was reported to be pouring from a manhole cover on the pavement.

“We cordoned off the area and waited for Scottish Hydro Electric to attend.

“They are now at the scene and we are waiting for them to decide the next course of action.

“Smoke continues to pour from the cover but so far we have not been able to take any action other than steal off the scene.”

She said that one appliance from Perth was currently in attendance.

A local business owner said: “Smoke is pouring out of the manhole cover and filling the street. There is also a disgusting smell.”

More from the Evening Telegraph

Tags

Comments

Breaking

    Cancel