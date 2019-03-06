BREAKING: Underground fire shuts off Perth street

A Perth street has been sealed off after smoke was seen pouring from a manhole cover in the pavement.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 10.23am to attend at the South Street/Scott Street area where smoke

Was reported to be pouring from a manhole cover on the pavement.

“We cordoned off the area and waited for Scottish Hydro Electric to attend.

“They are now at the scene and we are waiting for them to decide the next course of action.

“Smoke continues to pour from the cover but so far we have not been able to take any action other than steal off the scene.”

She said that one appliance from Perth was currently in attendance.

A local business owner said: “Smoke is pouring out of the manhole cover and filling the street. There is also a disgusting smell.”