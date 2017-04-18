BREAKING: Twitter gun threats force evacuation of 2,000 students from college

A college is on lockdown with students told to stay away from windows after gun threats were made on Twitter.

The threats were made against two colleges in Greater Manchester on Twitter this morning.

Tameside College in Ashton-under-Lyne carried out an evacuation, with 2,000 students told to leave.

Greater Manchester Police is at the scene as the credibility of the threat is established.

Meanwhile, Bury College – around 15 miles away – has tightened security at its campus after deciding a full-scale lockdown was not necessary.

The Manchester Evening News reports an unknown person on social media made the threats while posting a message welcoming students back to college today after the Easter break

One Tameside College student who was evacuated described how the lights were turned off and blinds pulled down in her classroom as music was played to soothe students.

She said: “My tutor was called out of the classroom and was gone for quite a while.

“Nobody was allowed to leave the room or the building.

“We had to turn the lights off and put the blinds down.

“They played music to calm us.”

One parent outside the campus said: “My daughter said the students have been told to stay away from the windows.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.30am on Tuesday 18 April 2017, police were called to reports of a threat made against a college in Tameside.