BREAKING: Traffic being diverted by police after two-vehcile crash in Tayside

Police are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision involving two cars in Perthshire.

The collision occured at the A827 junction for Pitnacree, near Pitlochry.

The road is blocked in both directions and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash.

The collision took place at the A827 Ballinluig to Grandtully road’s junction with the route to Pitnacree at about 8.45am.

Two fire and rescue appliances were called to the scene – one from Pitlochry and one from Kirkmichael.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: “We had two appliances there, the call came in at 8.44am. We got the stop message back at 9.25am.

“It was a two-car RTC. The road was blocked. It looks like the road is now cleared. Nothing was used, we were making it safe. One ambulance was in attendance.”