BREAKING: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games postponed due to coronavirus

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had agreed to the delay today.

Mr Abe said: “I proposed to postpone for about a year and IOC president Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement.”

The 2020 Olympics were set to run from July 24 to August 9.

The postponment follows another major sporting event being postponed – the Euro 2020 football tournament. It was announced last week the tournament would not be going ahead.

It is the first time an Olympic Games have been postponed, although during war time it was cancelled altogether.