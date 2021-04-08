BREAKING: Teenager drove away after killing Dundee postal worker

A teenage driver who killed a pedestrian in Dundee told police after the fatal collision: “It’s not my car. I don’t have permission to drive it. I don’t have a licence. I’m f***ed.”

Kyle McLachlan was driving a BMW M4 when he struck father-of-two Scott Millar as he walked across a road in Dundee after enjoying a music and dance festival in the city.

Postal worker Mr Millar, 33, died after sustaining serious head injuries and McLachlan failed to stop after the collision.

He drove on from the scene in the city’s Argyllgait but one witness, who was in a nearby car park, followed him in his vehicle flashing his lights and sounding the horn and McLachlan pulled up near the city’s police headquarters.

‘I didn’t see him’

The High Court in Edinburgh heard as officers approached him he made admissions, but claimed: “I didn’t see him he just ran out in front of me.”

The court heard at the time of the fatal collision McLachlan, then aged 17, held a provisional driving licence which was endorsed with six penalty points.

He had convictions for taking a car without consent, driving without insurance and without a licence.

McLachlan, now 20, of Blacklaw Drive, Birkhill, admitted causing the death of Mr Millar on May 7 in 2018 by driving dangerously and failing to maintain proper observations of the carriageway ahead and colliding with the pedestrian.

He also admitted failing to stop after the incident, driving while not accompanied by a qualified driver and without insurance, when he appeared in court on Thursday.

Young racing driver involved

A co-accused, racing driver Finlay Hutchison, 21, of Osprey Road, Dundee, admitted permitting McLachlan to drive the BMW otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive and without insurance.

He also pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by stating to a police constable on May 7 in 2018 that he did not give the car keys to anyone and had not given permission to drive the car when he had given the keys to McLachlan and allowed him to drive.

Hutchison further admitted an offence of careless driving on September 2 in 2019 on the A923 between Piperdam and Muirhead by driving at excessive speed and on the opposite side of the road while approaching a bend.

The judge, Lord Boyd of Duncanbsy, called for background reports to be prepared on both men ahead of sentencing next month.

The judge agreed to continue bail for them but said all sentencing options remained open to him. He imposed interim disqualifications on them, preventing them holding or applying for a driving licence.

