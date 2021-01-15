Dundee United owner Mark Ogren leads way as key figures at club become members of Supporters’ Foundation

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has become a member of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation along with other key figures at the Tannadice club.

The American businessman has joined the fans’ organisation along with his son and vice-chairman Scott, Tangerines’ sporting director Tony Asghar and team manager Micky Mellon.

It is a ringing endorsement of the DUSF that comes nine months after a dispute between the parties, which was later resolved.

It is a clear signal that those with the club at heart and all pulling in the same direction during these challenging coronavirus times.

Ogren said: “I was pleased to sign up as a member and would ask all United fans to join me, Scott, Micky and Tony as members if possible.

© SNS Group

“During the difficulties presented by the current pandemic, we have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the foundation and as a club we see that partnership continuing to grow.

“Joining DUSF is a clear way that our fans can help secure the future continued growth of our football club.”

Tangerines’ boss Mellon said, “This is an additional avenue for fans to help assist the club financially and as manager I embrace that.

“We know it is a tough world out there just now and it is so disappointing that fans cannot be in the stadium with us but our fans support has been fantastic since I came to the club and I’m sure they will embrace this opportunity to help the club if they are able to.”

Sporting director Asghar added: “We continue to work closely with DUSF in order to continue the growth of our football club beyond this current pandemic.

“It is difficult times for everyone just now but if we are all united in our aims for the club we will not only get through the current challenges but also continue, together, the building of the club brick by brick for our long term success and sustainability.”

The DUSF already have an esteemed group of honorary members, comprising Finn Dossing, Billy McKinlay, Willie Pettigrew, Tommy McKay, the family of former director Derek Robertson and Craig Brewster.