BREAKING: Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson suspending Parliament was unlawful

Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Eleven Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed that “the effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme”.

Delivering the ruling, Lady Hale said that “no justification” has been put before the court for prorogation, and that the action had been “unlawful, void and of no effect”.

She added that it “prevented Parliament from carrying out its duties” in the crucial period before the Brexit deadline.

“As such, the prorogation was null and void, therefore Parliament has not been prorogued and it is for Parliament to decide what to do next,” she said.

The ruling means Parliament was never prorogued and so, we assume, that MPs are free to re-enter the Commons.

Reacting to the ruling, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

“The judges have rejected the government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.

“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account.

“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.

“To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

Reaction to #SupremeCourt at Labour conference. @jeremycorbyn says he’ll be in touch with Speaker to demand Parliament is recalled. Also calls on @BorisJohnson to consider his position. pic.twitter.com/pCN15bUjHl — Peter Saull (@petesaull) September 24, 2019

Opposition politicians, including the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, called for Mr Johnson to resign following the ruling.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the suspension of Parliament had shown “contempt for democracy” and the actions were “an abuse of power” by the prime minister.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said the prime minister “misled Queen and country” and said she would now attempt to stop Brexit altogether.

She said: “This confirms what we already knew – Boris Johnson isn’t fit to be prime minister.

“He’s misled Queen and country, and unlawfully silenced the people’s representatives. I’m on my way to resume my duties in the Commons and stop Brexit altogether.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the ruling was “of truly historic proportions”.

That @UKSupremeCourt judgment – upholding the Scottish Court of Session – is of truly historic proportions. The prorogation of Parliament by Boris Johnson was unlawful and of no effect. Well done to @joannaccherry @JolyonMaugham @thatginamiller — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 24, 2019

