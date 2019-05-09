BREAKING: Strikes to take place at seven airports including Dundee

Strike action is set to affect seven Scottish airports including Dundee.

The union Prospect has today announced a day of strike action on Thursday May 23, following the breakdown of talks last week.

The strike is part of the ongoing air traffic controllers’ dispute dating back to April 2018, and has been announced after talks at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) broke down.

Airports that will be directly affected are Dundee, Inverness, Wick, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway, and Benbecula.

ACAS provides free and confidential advice to employers, employees and their representatives on employment rights, best practice and policies, and resolving workplace conflict.

Prospect had previously called off a day’s strike on April 26 to allow the company to develop new proposals. According to Prospect, no new offer has been made and with no further talks scheduled an offer is not likely to be tabled.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Members have run out of patience with HIAL. Talks have been ongoing for more than a year to seek to resolve this dispute but to no avail.

“Prospect agreed to withdraw our strike action in April to allow further talks to take place. and Members trusted that HIAL would use that time to bring forward proposals to resolve the dispute – HIAL have abused that trust.

“Members do not want to take industrial action but have been left with no choice. If they want to prevent disruption across the highlands on 23 May and throughout the summer then Scottish Ministers need to intervene.”

Prospect represents 140,000 members in the public and private sectors working as engineers, scientists, managers and specialists in areas as diverse as agriculture, communications, defence, entertainment, energy, environment, heritage, industry, media and transport.

It is the largest union in the UK representing professional engineers, with over 30,000 members working for government departments, agencies and non-departmental public bodies.