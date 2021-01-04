Scotland is to enter full lockdown once again, with measures at their strictest since spring 2020, in response to surging case numbers.

A legally-enforceable ‘stay at home’ rule will come into place across “level four” areas of the country from midnight on Monday and stay in place throughout January.

Schools will remain closed to all except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils until at least February 1. This will be reviewed in mid-January.

Strict “tier four” measures came into place across mainland Scotland on Boxing Day and were expected to last for an initial period of three weeks in response to a rapidly-spreading new variant of Covid-19.

However speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Monday afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed even stricter measures would be coming into place across the nation from midnight.

She said the measures are necessary as the vaccine roll-out programme continues across Scotland and the wider UK.

She said: “We have decided to introduce, from midnight tonight for the duration of January, a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes, similar to the lockdown of March last year.”

During the first 2020 lockdown, stringent limits were put in place in March which meant people could only leave their homes to shop for “permissible reasons” such as essential shopping, one daily exercise, to travel for key work, or for medical purposes or care-giving.

These rules will be in place once again.

However, unlike during the first lockdown, outdoor exercise will be allowed more than once a day.

Fresh guidance is being issued to those in the shielding category, who are being advised not to go into work.

Outdoor gatherings – which were limited to six people from two households – have been restricted even further to just two people from two households to meet outdoors.

Ms Sturgeon also said businesses should “consider operations again” during the lockdown.

More non-essential services including ski centres, showrooms and clinics will have to close.

‘Country needs to act quickly and decisively’

From Friday, places of worship will also have to shut. Funerals can be attended by up to 20 people, however only five attendees will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships.

Ms Sturgeon said there will be “significantly increased pressure” on NHS Scotland in January due to the rise in cases and that the country needs to act “quickly and decisively”.

She said the situation in Scotland is about four weeks behind London.

Covid-19 cases have surged in Scotland in recent days.

More to follow.