St Johnstone confirm the departure of manager Tommy Wright

Tommy Wright has left his post as St Johnstone manager.

The McDiarmid Park club announced the Scottish Cup-winning boss’ departure in a statement this morning.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Wright paid tribute to the Perth club’s “incredible” fans and said he was “so proud of what we have achieved together”.

He added: “I’ve had a fantastic journey with the club and I would like to personally thank Steve, Stan and Charlie for their continued support during my time as manager.

“I would also like to thank all the staff and players that have been on this journey during my time at the club.

“Finally, I want to take the opportunity to say that the support I have had from the fans has been incredible and contributed immensely to my experience with the club.

“So, to the club, its staff, players and fans – I’ll always hold a very special place for you all and I look forward to coming back to McDiarmid Park – I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

“We have an exciting group of young players and I look forward to seeing their progression with you all.”

St Johnstone say Wright has left the club “well-positioned” for the future.

A replacement manager will be sought once the future of Scottish football is known in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the club reads: “The board of St. Johnstone FC and their longstanding and much valued manager, Tommy Wright, wish to make an important announcement in respect of their future plans for the management and coaching of the playing side of the club from now until the end of the season and beyond.

“Although Tommy still has a further two years of his contract to run, planning has been ongoing for some time between the board and Tommy in respect of the footballing side of the club.

“We all feel that we have been successful in creating a young and exciting squad and the club is well positioned for the future.

“Having been at the club for almost nine years, Tommy feels this would also be the most suitable time to allow him to take a well-earned break.

“Tommy joined the club in November 2011 as assistant manager and made the step up to Manager in June 2013. Tommy has enjoyed unprecedented success at the club, attaining multiple top six finishes, European forays and an unforgettable Scottish Cup win in May 2014.”

The statement adds: “The board will now have the unenviable task of finding a replacement for Tommy once the Covid-19 situation in respect of football is clarified.

“Having considered the possibility of Tommy leaving his position as manager at the end of the season, it was felt by both the board and Tommy that during the current lockdown, now would be an appropriate time.

“The chairman, the board and Tommy will continue to remain in contact and on the best of terms, and Tommy will be most welcome at any time at the club where he enjoyed so many joyous and successful times.

“It goes without saying that the board would like to thank Tommy for his hard-work, dedication and commitment to the club and wish him and Anne every success in the future.

“Tommy would like to reiterate that this decision has not been taken lightly and that the conversation in this regard had started long before we knew anything about Covid-19.”