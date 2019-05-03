BREAKING: SNP reclaims Dundee council majority as Steven Rome wins North East by-election

The SNP has retaken control of Dundee City Council’s administration after candidate Steven Rome shot to victory in the North East by-election.

Mr Rome, 32, romped to victory with 46.8% of the first preference vote, 283 votes ahead of Labour candidate Jim Malone, who took 38% of the vote.

His win gives the SNP an overall majority of 15 out of 29 councillors in Dundee, and means all three seats in the North East ward are occupied by SNP councillors.

The by-election was called following the death of Labour councillor Brian Gordon in February, following a short illness.

Speaking immediately after his win at the City Chambers, Mr Rome said he intended to “hit the ground running” as a first-time councillor.

