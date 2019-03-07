Thursday, March 7th 2019 Show Links
BREAKING: Six years in jail for Tayside man who brutally raped father-of-two

by Reporter
March 7, 2019, 12:02 pm
The High Court in Edinburgh
A man was ordered to be detained for six years and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely after brutally raping a father-of-two.

Kacper Zemlik launched an unprovoked attack on the victim after he joined him in going to a friend’s home in Perth.

Zemlik, who was 18 at the time, repeatedly punched the man and kicked him during the assault in which the victim lost consciousness.

A judge told Zemlik, now 20, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You were convicted of a prolonged, violent and forceful rape. Your victim felt humiliated, robbed of his dignity and left in extreme pain.”

