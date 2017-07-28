BREAKING: Six fire units rush to chemical spillage that is causing traffic build-up on Kingsway

A chemical incident has closed two roads and led to a back-up of traffic on the Kingsway.

Four fire engines and two special response vehicles have rushed to the Gourdie Industrial Estate in the north west of Dundee.

Liff Road and Myrekirk Road are currently closed as emergency services look deal with the incident.

This has resulted in a back up of traffic on the Kingsway.

Chemical incident – Gourdie Ind Estate #Dundee Liff Rd & Myrekirk Rd currently closed. Build up of traffic on Kingsway. Avoid area if poss — DundeePolice (@DundeePolice) July 28, 2017

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were in attendance alongside police and paramedics.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

She added: “We were called at 1.40pm to assist police.

“The leak has been isolated and the stop message came back at 2.30pm.

“Four appliances and two special incident units are in attendance.”

A police statement said: “Police Scotland, along with other emergencies services are currently dealing with a chemical spillage at Gourdie Industrial Estate, Whittle Place, Dundee.

“There are road closures in place at Myrekirk Road and Liff Road.

“There is currently a heavy build up of traffic on the Kingsway and motorists are asked to the avoid the area if possible.”