BREAKING: Shock as equine flu outbreak detected in Fife

A case of equine flu has been identified in Fife.

The Animal Health Trust has confirmed a horse being treated in the Dunfermline area has tested positive for the illness after travelling extensively through Europe.

Experts say there is a very low risk of the horse being contagious but breeders and owners are now being urged to be vigiliant.

A national outbreak earlier this year which was found in both vaccinated and unvaccinated horses caused stables to be closed and horse racing meetings cancelled for almost a week.

