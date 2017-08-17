BREAKING: Several injured as van crashes into crowd in Barcelona

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Several people have reportedly been injured after a van ploughed into crowds of people in Barcelona this afternoon.

The incident took place in the Las Ramblas area of the Spanish city.

Police have advised the Metro and train services to close in the area.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

DEVELOPING: Truck rams into crowd in Barcelona, Spain pic.twitter.com/Eib8KjO1tP – @joshdcaplan — Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@SMcK17) August 17, 2017

Una furgoneta atropella a varias personas en las Ramblas de Barcelona https://t.co/LtXFgrelOO pic.twitter.com/No6lqU8oiF — La Razón (@larazon_es) August 17, 2017

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED