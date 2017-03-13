BREAKING: Second independence referendum to be held, Sturgeon announces

Scotland will hold a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, the country’s First Minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement in a speech on this morning at Bute House, as MPs in Westminster prepared to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit negotiations.

She said the UK Government had “not moved even an inch in pursuit of compromise and agreement” with the Scottish Government over Brexit and that even a good deal would be “significantly inferior” to the status quo.

“If Scotland can be ignored on an issue as important as the EU and the single market then it is clear that our voice can be ignored at any time and on any issue,” she said.

The SNP won the Scottish Parliament elections last year on a manifesto that explicitly said another referendum was an option if Scotland was “taken out of the EU against our will”.

With the UK having voted to leave the EU in June 2016, Ms Sturgeon said that change was now “inevitable”.

While she added “the option of ‘no change’ is no longer available”, she insisted Scots could “still decide the nature of change”.

Ms Sturgeon stated: “Having Scotland’s referendum – at a time when the terms of Brexit are known – will give the Scottish people a choice about the kind of change we want.

“It must be a choice for all of us.”

She continued: “If I ruled out a referendum, I would be deciding – completely unilaterally – that Scotland will follow the UK to a hard Brexit come what may, no matter how damaging to our economy and our society it turns out to be.

“That should not be the decision of just one politician – not even the First Minister.

“By taking the steps I have set out today, I am ensuring that Scotland’s future will be decided not just by me or the Scottish Government.

“It will be decided by the people of Scotland.

“It will be Scotland’s choice. And I trust the people to make that choice.”

Scotland voted by 62 per cent to stay in the the European Union while the rest of the UK voted out. Theresa May has also confirmed that she will take Britain out of the single market – one of the “red lines” previously set by Ms Sturgeon for another vote.

The SNP’s 2016 manifesto said: “We believe that the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold another referendum if there is clear and sustained evidence that independence has become the preferred option of a majority of the Scottish people – or if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will.”

The first referendum on independence was held in September 2014 and was won by the unionist side by 55 per cent to 45 per cent.

Recent polls, though inconclusive, suggest the race may have somewhat narrowed since the last vote, however.

A UK Government spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister has set out, the UKGovernment seeks a future partnership with the EU that works for the whole ofthe United Kingdom.

“The UK Government will negotiate that agreement, but we will do so taking into account the interests of all of the nations of the UK.

“We have been working closely with all the devolved administrations – listening to their proposals, and recognising the many areas of common ground, including workers’ rights, the status of EU citizens living in the UK and our security from crime and terrorism.

“Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a ‘once in a generation’ vote.

“The evidence clearly shows that a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum.

“Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time.

“The Scottish Government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people in Scotland.”

The European Commission indicated an independent Scotland would have to apply to join the EU, rather than automatically being a member.

Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the “Barroso doctrine” continued to apply.

Former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso set out the legal view that if one part of an EU country became an independent state it would have to apply for EU membership.

At a briefing in Brussels, Mr Schinas said: “The commission does not comment on issues that pertain to the internal legal and constitutional order of our member states.”

But he added: “The Barroso doctrine, would that apply? Yes that would apply, obviously.”