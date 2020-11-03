Scotland squad for Euro play-off against Serbia named as Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland included alongside Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Steve Clarke has announced his Scotland squad for next Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia.

Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland features, as does Celtic’s former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths who hasn’t appeared for the national team since September 2018.

Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong return after missing the play-off semi-final win over Israel in the wake of Southampton star Armstrong’s positive Covid-19 test.

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon is back too after an impressive display against Hibs at Hampden on Saturday.

Tannadice talisman Shankland’s inclusion rules him out of the club’s Betfred Cup group stage match with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park next Tuesday.

The Tangerines said: “Lawrence Shankland will once again don a Scotland shirt as he’s been called up for this month’s crucial play-off final clash away in Serbia.

“Our striker has been included in Steve Clarke’s 27-man squad for a match that could see the country qualify for a national tournament for the first time since 1998.

“Lawrence played a pivotal role in the team’s progress to the final last month when he scored from the spot in the penalty shootout victory against Israel in the semi-final at Hampden.

Your Scotland squad to take on Serbia, Slovakia and Israel. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/7uaXn2OdHO — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 3, 2020

“While it does mean Shanks will miss our final Betfred Cup group stage fixture away at St Johnstone on next Tuesday night, Dundee United is proud to be represented in such a significant match in Scottish football history.

“He will also then be in line to face Slovakia and Israel away in the Uefa Nations League.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Lawrence, Steve Clarke and everyone associated with the national team the best of luck and hope that this will finally be our year.

“C’MON SCOTLAND!”