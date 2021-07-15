Ryan Edwards signs extended Dundee United deal

Dundee United have tied Ryan Edwards to an extended contract.

Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Tangerines were close to reaching an agreement with the in-demand defender.

Now his signature is dry on a new deal through to 2023.

The Englishman played a key role at the back for United last season, with his performances attracting attention from Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers.