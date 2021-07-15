Sport / Dundee United Ryan Edwards signs extended Dundee United deal By Sean Hamilton July 15, 2021, 3:15 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 3:48 pm Dundee United head coach Tam Courts (left) is celebrating Ryan Edwards' extended deal. Dundee United have tied Ryan Edwards to an extended contract. Courier Sport revealed on Wednesday that the Tangerines were close to reaching an agreement with the in-demand defender. Now his signature is dry on a new deal through to 2023. Ryan Edwards has committed to Dundee United until 2023. The Englishman played a key role at the back for United last season, with his performances attracting attention from Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe