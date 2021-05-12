A would-be robber who was marched from a Fife convenience store at the point of his own “gun” has been jailed for more than five years.

Kieran Pearson’s bid to hold up staff at the Spar store in Dunfermline’s Townhill Road backfired when owner Zaheer Uddin Babar grabbed the weapon and turned it on him.

The 28-year-old escaped and police later discovered the gun was fake but found other items in Pearson’s home implicating him in the attempted robbery.

The High Court in Edinburgh previously heard Pearson was still on licence from a 2014 conviction for assault and robbery at the time he targeted Mr Babar’s store on August 15.

Several months after the attempted robbery, on December 21, Pearson was involved in another, with co-accused Craig Pritchard.

This time the pair targeted a petrol station on Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.

The shopkeeper, Yedduri Sudheer, was trapped inside with the pair as they tried to force open the till.

After being threatened with a knife and a claw hammer, he was able to flee into the street, where he flagged down a passing car.

The pair made off with hundreds of pounds from the till, while Pearson filled his rucksack with tobacco.

On Wednesday at Edinburgh’s High Court Pearson was jailed for 64 months, while Pritchard was imprisoned for four years.

Both will be on licence for a further two years.

Guilty

Last month Pearson admitted assaulting Mr Babar with the intent to rob him, assaulting Mr Sudheer and robbing him at the BP garage on the town’s Bothwell Street on December 21.

Craig Pritchard, 42, also pled guilty to the second of the charges.

