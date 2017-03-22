Reports of shooting outside Houses of Parliament

There are reports of a shooting outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Eyewitnesses report hearing “sounds similar to gunfire” close to the Palace of Westminster,

A man with a knife has been seen within the confines of the Palace, eyewitnesses said.

One onlooker tweeted: “Just saw Parliamentary security men shoot a man who had attacked a policeman. Impressive reaction times by police.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident – police on scene.”

There are unconfirmed reports of a car involved in the incident on Westminster Bridge. It is being treated as a “firearms incident” say police at the scene.

Radosław Sikorski, a senior fellow at CES Harvard has tweeted that a car has hit five people.

Parliament has been suspended.