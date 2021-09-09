Dundee city centre roads reopen after major emergency response at Overgate

Several streets in Dundee city centre were closed on Thursday after a major emergency response to concerns for a female at the Overgate.

Police shut roads including Reform Street and Bank Street, along with the back entrance to the shopping centre, just after 10.30am.

The cordon was lifted at around 11.45am.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.35am on Thursday, officers were called to a report of concern for a female at a car park on Overgate Lane in Dundee.