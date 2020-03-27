Prime Minister Boris Johnson has coronavirus he says in video

Boris Johnson has coronavirus, it has been announced.
On Twitter, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Mr Johnson, 55, has “mild symptoms” and will self-isolate in Downing Street.
He is the second very famous person in the UK to be diagnosed with Covid-19, after Prince Charles was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson then posted on his Twitter page to confirm the news.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wished Mr Johnson and his family well today when she addressed the press.
Meanwhile, Labour deputy leadership favourite Angela Rayner is also self-isolating.
I am now in self isolation as l have the symptoms of #Coronavirus they started last night and have gradually got worse. I will be a bit quieter than usual but will still be keeping in touch with people as best as l can. #KeepSafe everybody and remember #StayHomeSaveLives
The shadow education secretary is following medical advice and is self-isolating after developing symptoms that have “gradually got worse”.
