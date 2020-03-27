Prime Minister Boris Johnson has coronavirus he says in video

Boris Johnson has coronavirus, it has been announced.

On Twitter, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Mr Johnson, 55, has “mild symptoms” and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister has tested positive for Corona virus. He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street. but he will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis. — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 27, 2020

He is the second very famous person in the UK to be diagnosed with Covid-19, after Prince Charles was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson then posted on his Twitter page to confirm the news.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

He said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wished Mr Johnson and his family well today when she addressed the press.

Meanwhile, Labour deputy leadership favourite Angela Rayner is also self-isolating.

I am now in self isolation as l have the symptoms of #Coronavirus they started last night and have gradually got worse. I will be a bit quieter than usual but will still be keeping in touch with people as best as l can. #KeepSafe everybody and remember #StayHomeSaveLives — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) March 27, 2020

The shadow education secretary is following medical advice and is self-isolating after developing symptoms that have “gradually got worse”.

