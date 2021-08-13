News / Local / Fife Police in riot gear and dogs unit called to ‘stand-off’ in Cowdenbeath By Neil Henderson and Katy Scott August 13, 2021, 9:58 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:46 am Police in riot gear at the scene. Police in riot gear along with a dogs unit and firefighters have been called to a “stand-off” on a Cowdenbeath street. At least 11 police vehicles are at the scene on Copeland Crescent, after the alarm was raised early on Friday morning. One onlooker said: “It looks like a stand-off. Several police vehicles are at the scene. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe