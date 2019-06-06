Police close off Dundee street after man falls from window and suffers head injury

Albert Street is closed off after a man fell from a window in a neighbouring street and suffered a head injury.

Police said the individual had fallen out of a window in McGill Street and been taken to hospital.

Albert Street is closed between Arbroath Road and Park Avenue police directing traffic, and McGill Street is completely blocked off with a cordon in place.

There is no indication at this stage of his condition or when the road will reopen, with officers currently redirecting traffic.

More on this as we get it.