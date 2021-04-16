BREAKING: Perth killer Robbie Smullen jailed for knifing Barry Dixon to death

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The 23-year-old was found guilty last month of killing 22-year-old Barry Dixon.

Mr Dixon died after being stabbed in the heart with a knife at a flat in Perth’s Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

Smullen had denied murdering former Perth Academy pupil Barry in a fit of jealousy when he found his victim in his then girlfriend Shannon Beattie’s flat, claiming to have acted in self defence.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh judged him guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

The killer, who later bragged about his actions, appeared from custody at Edinburgh High Court on Friday and was jailed for nine years and three months.

His mother, Mary Theresa Smullen,46, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and given a two-year supervision order after admitting to perverting the course of justice.

She pretended to police officers that the crime had been committed by Smullen’s former girlfriend Shannon Beattie, knowing that her son had stabbed Mr Dixon.

Mr Dixon’s family had indicated before sentencing they would be launching an appeal and are campaigning for more convictions in relation to his death.

The family have also set a £50,000 fundraising target to continue their legal action.

