BREAKING: Trio sentenced to 57 years in jail for brutal killing of Steven Donaldson

Kirriemuir murderers Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson have today been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of Steven Donaldson.

The pair, both aged 24, were previously found guilty of murder by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh on May 3.

Co-accused Tasmin Glass, the mother of the late Mr Donaldson’s child, was found guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

The minimum amount of time the men must spend in jail before they are eligible for parole was set at 23 years for Dickie and 24 for Davidson.

This is known as the ‘punishment part’ of the life sentence.

Glass, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for culpable homicide.

Lord Pentland told the men they had used “extreme violence which was sustained and prolonged”.

All three accused, from Kirriemuir, denied murdering 27-year-old oil worker Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year after attacking him at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark, and then further attacking him with a baseball bat and knife and a heavy bladed instrument at Loch of Kinnordy, near Kirriemuir, and setting fire to him and his car.

It was standing room only in a packed courtroom as the sentencing began around 10am, with Davidson and Dickie led into the dock in handcuffs.

Defence mitigation for Dickie was led by Ian Duguid QC. He told the court Dickie has previous convictions for assault.

He said his client felt “a lack of responsibility” for the death, and that “his position in general is that he has not accepted and will not accept a role in the death of Mr Donaldson”.

He also said Dickie had “difficulty with personal relationships”.

He adds that Dickie “is a young man with some difficulty with personal relationships.” — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) May 30, 2019

Advocate Jonathan Crowe, for Davidson, told the court that his partner has since given birth to a four month old girl.

He added: “He (Davidson) has told me on several occasions he is sorry for what happened”.

He also said his client respected the decision of the jury and “expected a long sentence”.

Crowe adds that Mr Davidson “respects the decision of the jury in this case” and expects a long sentence. — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) May 30, 2019

Tasmin Glass’ QC Mark Stewart told the court she has been assessed “as someone unlikely to offend in the future and is of no risk” – and reiterated that Glass was not “directly involved” in the attack on Mr Donaldson.

QC Stewart also said that Glass “Did not preclude the likelihood of lethal force being used on Mr Donaldson”.

Mark Stewart QC, for Glass, says she is “unlikely to offend in future and is of no risk”. In mitigation, he states again that she was not directly involved in the attack on Mr Donaldson. — Jon Brady (@jonbradyphoto) May 30, 2019

More to come, including the judge’s full statemet.

Further coverage of the case will appear in today’s late edition of The Evening Telegraph.