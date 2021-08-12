Nicola Sturgeon has called on UK ministers to ‘reassess’ Cambo oil field plan

Nicola Sturgeon has asked the UK Government to “reassess” oil and gas licences already issued – including the controversial Cambo development.

She has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say that a review is needed due to the “severity of the climate emergency we now face”.

Ms Sturgeon wants the Westminster government to reconsider oil and gas licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced, in light of this week’s UN climate change report.

The SNP leader said this should include the proposed Cambo development, off Shetland.

I am asking that the UK Government agrees to reassess licences already issued but where field development has not yet commenced. That would include the proposed Cambo development.”

Previously, the first minister had stopped short of expressing opposition to Cambo, despite being confronted by protesters while visiting the Govanhill Carnival in her Glasgow Southside constituency on Saturday.

255 million barrels of oil

The final decision on the oil field will rest with the UK Government but if given the greenlight, Cambo could yield as many as 255 million barrels of oil over its lifetime – and produce an estimated 132 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“Such licences – some of them issued many years ago – should be reassessed in light of the severity of the climate emergency we now face, and against a robust Compatibility Checkpoint that is fully aligned with our climate change targets and obligations.”

“The Scottish Government would be happy to engage further about exactly what this process should involve to ensure that it is credible and commands confidence.

“There is no doubt how important our highly skilled oil and gas industry and workforce are to Scotland but we must ensure they, and the existing infrastructure, can help Scotland seize the opportunities of the transition to net zero – we cannot rest on business as usual in the face of a climate emergency.”

On a recent visit to Scotland, Boris Johnson insisted that the Cambo field “contracts” could not simply be “torn up”.

Scottish Labour’s net zero spokeswoman Monica Lennon had written to Ms Sturgeon urging her to publicly oppose the development after a landmark UN report found it was “unequivocal” human activity is responsible for global warming.

The report, by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the UN group on the science of climate change – warns climate change is already causing chaos in some areas and may take hundreds or even thousands of years to reverse.

SNP-Green power-sharing deal

The first minister’s call for a reassessment has been made as the SNP is thought to be finalising a potential power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

The intervention also comes as a new report showed 35,000 UK jobs that were supported by the oil and gas industry were lost in the last year, as a result of Covid and volatile prices.

Scottish Greens climate spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “It is welcome to see the Scottish Government start to come off the fence when it comes to the Cambo oil field, but it is clear there is still far too many hopes pinned on the oil and gas industry to get us out of the climate emergency.

“The IPCC report is very clear that we cannot wait for the development of new technologies, we must listen to the UN Secretary General and stop fossil fuel expansion entirely.

“That means revoking Cambo and no new oil and gas licences whatsoever, with a just transition ensuring no worker is left behind.”

Scottish Labour net-zero, energy and transport spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “Scottish Labour has been urging Nicola Sturgeon to get off the fence and oppose the Cambo oil field plans in the face of climate catastrophe.

“In the wake of growing pressure from grassroots campaigners, she has taken a baby step towards having a position.

“Now is not the time to ‘reassess’. It’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to firmly and loudly oppose Cambo, once and for all.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland climate and energy campaigner Caroline Rance said: “Nicola Sturgeon is deferring to Boris Johnson on the future of North Sea oil and gas, when she must take a bold stance against Cambo and the climate devastation it will unleash.

“The science on this is already crystal clear, burning fossil fuels is the key driver of this crisis so to avoid climate breakdown there can be no new licenses or developments, and existing production must be wound down over the next decade.”