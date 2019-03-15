Dundee bus evacuated after suspicious package found on board

Passengers were forced to evacuate the number 22 bus service this afternoon after suspicious package was found on-board.

As many as 20 commuters were force to leave the service outside the former Sinatra’s pub shortly before 4pm.

One eyewitness said he saw police officers taking off a black bin bag which turned out to be a bag of clothing.

The road was temporarily closed off as officers carried out an investigation.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the bag was removed safely and had been checked before adding: “Police Scotland attended in King Street, Dundee about 3.45pm today after being alerted to a suspicious item on a bus.

“The item was removed and checked, and found to be a suitcase containing clothing. The incident has been a false alarm with good intent.”