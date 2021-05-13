A teenage learner driver who killed a Dundee postal worker after hitting him with a car borrowed from a professional racing driver has been jailed.
Kyle McLachlan struck father-of-two Scott Millar as he walked across a road in Dundee after enjoying a music and dance festival in the city.
Mr Millar, 33, died after sustaining serious head injuries but McLachlan failed to stop after the collision.
