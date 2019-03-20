BREAKING: Motorist cut from car after Tayside road crash involving lorry and five cars

Emergency services are on the scene after a five-vehicle crash in Bridge of Earn has caused a number of casualties.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are all in attendance, with a motorist being cut from a vehicle.

Four cars and one lorry were involved in the smash.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently dealing with a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound M90 between junctions 9 and 10 near Bridge of Earn, which happened about 1.50pm today.

“The road is currently closed northbound while it is cleared up.

“There are a number of injuries but none appear to be life threatening at this time.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.55pm. There are four cars and a lorry involved in a multi-vehicle collision.

“There are five appliances on site, including the heavy rescue unit from Perth.

“Firefighters are currently using cutting equipment to release a driver trapped in one of the vehicles.

“Other people invovled managed to get out without assistance.

“It is understood there are a number of injuries but no fatalaties at this stage.”