Firefighters called to Monifieth chip shop

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Monifieth chip shop on Friday night.

The fire broke out at the Monifish shop in Reform Street just after 8.30pm.

Staff were safely evacuated from the premises before emergency services arrived.

No casualties

It is understood there were no casualties.

Three appliances attended the fire- one from the Kingsway and two from Balmossie.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.32pm to a report that the chip shop was on fire.

“Fire fighters from three appliances fought the fire.

“Breathing apparatus was used along with a thermal imaging camera and a large fan to help clear the smoke.

Premises evacuated

“We believe the owner evacuated the premises prior to the emergency services arriving.

“There are no casualties.”

He said the stop call came in at 9.10pm but two of the appliances remained on site in the meantime.”