Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Firefighters called to Monifieth chip shop

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 6, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 9:37 pm

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Monifieth chip shop on Friday night.

The fire broke  out at the Monifish  shop in Reform Street just after 8.30pm.

Monifish fire

Staff were safely evacuated from the premises before emergency services arrived.

No casualties

It is understood there were no casualties.

Three appliances attended the fire- one from the Kingsway and two from Balmossie.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.32pm to a report that the chip shop was on fire.

“Fire fighters from three appliances fought the fire.

“Breathing apparatus was used along with a thermal imaging camera and a large fan to help clear the smoke.

Premises evacuated

“We believe the owner evacuated the premises prior to the emergency services arriving.

“There are no casualties.”

Monifish fire

He said the stop call came in at 9.10pm but two of the appliances remained on site in the meantime.”

 